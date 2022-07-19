DC World Reggae Festival Set for August 20-21

Days after the conclusion of Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Washington DC is slated to come alive with the staging of the second annual DC World Reggae Festival to be held at the RFK Festival grounds on August 20 and 21.

The two-day festival being staged by Top Tier Management Group in partnership with Pumpstation Entertainment, will celebrate and honour Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The DC World Reggae Festival is scheduled to be launched by Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, on August 19 at the Embassy of Jamaica, which has endorsed the festival and which will form part of the activities to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary throughout the DMV, which comprises the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

Event organisers Omar Stephenson and Hector Carter, say the DC World Reggae Festival is a family-friendly event that promotes “world peace”. This year’s theme is, “Let there be Peace on Earth” covering the topics of love, unity, spiritual rejuvenation and health awareness. According to promoters Stephenson and Carter, the event will include a children’s zone, two stages, and local vendors.

It will feature international entertainers such as Reggae artistes Beres Hammond, Beenie Man, Etana, Third World, Ras Slick, Jah Works, and Nkula.

Afrobeats artiste 2-Face as well as Soca artistes Kerwin Dubois and Rupee will also hit the stage alongside local and international DJ’s Rennastone, Ricky Platinum, Prince Royal, Trigga Half Krazy, DJ-Trini, G-Nice, Selassie Sound, DJ-Tempo, DJ-Suparoy and DJ-Majestic.

The festival which blossomed from ‘Caribbean Live’ at The Howard Theatre in Washington DC, will cater not only to Jamaicans but also extends to Caribbean, African and Urban audiences.

In commenting on the origins of the festival, Stephenson reminisced that “the DC World Reggae Festival has been a dream of mine for many years. To see the growth and acceptance of the community is heartwarming. I aim to give the greater community a taste of Caribbean music and emphasise our call for unity and peace.

“DC is a city that attracts so many from around the world and this festival will embody the essence of our Caribbean culture. We are an infectious people! To do this while celebrating Jamaica’s 60th Independence Anniversary brings me and my team so much joy,” Stephenson said.

“On August 20-21, DC will experience Caribbean greatness. We have curated a unique experience that we believe displays our talent and culture. We want to thank all of our supporters over the years and we look forward to celebrating with the community at the DC World Reggae Festival,” says co-organiser Carter.

In welcoming the staging of the World Reggae Festival for yet another year, Ambassador Marks, commended the team for conceptualising the festival. She described the initiative as a great way to promote Jamaica as a country, as well as its music and culture.

“If you think about it, we are all ambassadors of our country – especially its culture – which has so influenced the world stage that people are constantly amazed at our geographic size,” she said.

Ambassador Marks emphasised that it was time for Jamaicans living in the diaspora to monetise the country’s culture, food, music and dance.

“Our music, fashion and our film industry have tremendous potential,” said Marks.

She stressed that it was time to use the creative industry to transform Jamaica’s unique resiliency, creativity and commitment to turn the best of the culture into real economic opportunities, given that Brand Jamaica is globally recognised. The DC World Reggae Festival is actually one of the few reggae festivals worldwide that is owned and produced by Jamaicans.

“I was very excited to see this initiative by a small team of four young Jamaicans forming a self-funded group, and want it to be a success to encourage more of this type of cultural entrepreneurship,” she added.

Marks sees Washington DC’s, intense interest in Jamaican popular music as an opportunity that has not been fully explored; to the extent that the embassy has committed to continue its partnership with the festival for future stagings.

“The DC World Reggae Festival demonstrates at a micro level the power of Brand Jamaica. The show is designed to promote Jamaican music – reggae music, Jamaica’s culture, and the influence that reggae music has on other cultures,” she said.

“Events like the DC World Reggae Festival can only help to propel future interests in travelling to Jamaica for the true authentic flavour of its music, food, arts, culture and interaction with our people.

“We have one of the most recognisable brands in the world because of what has been done on the world stage by our musicians, athletes, tourism pioneers, so I would like to see more Jamaicans benefiting from monetising our brand.

“I am encouraging Jamaican companies that are looking to market themselves overseas to partner with promoters of these types of high-level events because it’s a win-win partnership,” Ambassador Marks concluded.

She said the embassy has also committed its support to help build awareness of several other events that are raising funds for schools and clinics as well as other charities across Jamaica.