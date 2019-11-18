CPFSA To Observe World Day For The Prevention Of Child Abuse Nov. 19

Story Highlights On Tuesday, November 19, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), will join the rest of the world in observing World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse and the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Jamaica adopted the Convention 28 years ago.

Several activities have been organised for the day, including a ‘Child Rights Village and Concert’ at Emancipation Park, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Speaking with JIS News, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CPFSA, Rochelle Dixon, explained that the decision to have a Child Rights Village, instead of a vigil, is to place special emphasis on the Rights of the Child, in alignment with the UNCRC anniversary.

Child Rights and Child Abuse Prevention talks will also be conducted in select schools islandwide as part of the CPFSA’s effort to educate children of their rights.

There will be a special remembrance ceremony for children who have died under tragic circumstances from October 2018 to the present. This will follow the launch of the National Plan of Action for Violence against Children, which is the highlight of the day’s activities. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, will bring closing remarks.

Several agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will set up booths at the village, including the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Registrar General’s Department (RGD), and others.

“The events scheduled for the day are a continuation of the CPFSA’s ‘Every Child Deserves Protection’ Campaign’. We are mandated to protect the children from harm and ensure their well-being at all times,” Miss Dixon said. The day’s activities will culminate with a concert, featuring performances from Rondell Positive, Tranquil and others.