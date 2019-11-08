JIS News
PHOTOS: Launch of Public Petition for the Granting of Official Status to the Jamaican Language

November 8, 2019
Senior Lecturer in the Department of Language, Linguistics and Philosophy, The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Joseph Farquharson, speaks about the benefits of making Patois an official language during the launch of a public petition on the Office of the Prime Minister’s online petition website to grant official status to the Jamaican language alongside English language. The launch took place on Thursday (Nov. 7) at the Faculty of Humanities and Education Conference Room at The UWI, Mona.
Professor Emeritus, Hubert Devonish (left), addresses a function to launch a public petition on the Office of the Prime Minister’s online petition website for the granting of official status to the Jamaican language alongside the English language. The launch took place on Thursday (Nov. 7) at the Faculty of Humanities and Education Conference Room, The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus. Seated next to Professor Devonish is Senior Lecturer in the Department of Language, Linguistics and Philosophy, Joseph Farquharson.