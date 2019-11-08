PHOTOS: Launch of Public Petition for the Granting of Official Status to the Jamaican Language

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), participates in the breaking of ground for construction of the Dr. Kenneth Baugh Health Centre in Point Hill, St. Catherine, on November 6. Others (from left) are Dr. Baugh’s son, Gregory; Chief Executive Officer, National Health Fund (NHF), Everton Anderson; Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; and Contractor, Harrington Costley.

