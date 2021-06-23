COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|60
|49,795
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|31
|27,842
|Males
|29
|21,950
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|10 months to 90 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,709
|Hanover
|2
|1,343
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|9
|13,776
|Manchester
|0
|2,979
|Portland
|0
|1,588
|St. Ann
|17
|3,301
|St. Catherine
|9
|9,856
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|2,005
|St. James
|8
|4,768
|St. Mary
|4
|1,635
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,968
|Trelawny
|0
|1,691
|
Westmoreland
|5
|2,176
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|47
|9
|4
|60
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,315
|2,018
|2,462
|49,795
|NEGATIVE today
|661
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,083
|1,744
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|262,429
|114,715
|377,144
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|708
|9
|1,087
|1,804
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|307,744
|2,018
|117,177
|426,939
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|1,042
|Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|150
|Death was previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|126
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|195
|29,130
|
Active Cases
|19,256
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|12
|Number in Home Quarantine
|39,418
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|120
|Patients Moderately Ill
|29
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|19,131
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,612
|Imported
|0
|958
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,469
|Under Investigation
|60
|43,520
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- A 42-year-old Male from St. James
- A 60-year-old Male from St. James
- A 50-year-old Female from St. James, whose death was previously under investigation
- A 63-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 69-year-old Male from St. Mary
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing