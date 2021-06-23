JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Coronavirus
June 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 60 49,795  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 31 27,842  
Males 29 21,950  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 10 months to 90 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 2,709  
Hanover 2 1,343  
Kingston & St. Andrew 9 13,776  
Manchester 0 2,979  
Portland 0 1,588  
St. Ann 17 3,301  
St. Catherine 9 9,856  
St. Elizabeth 2 2,005  
St. James 8 4,768  
St. Mary 4 1,635  
St. Thomas 1 1,968  
Trelawny 0 1,691  
 

Westmoreland

 5 2,176  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 47 9 4 60
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,315 2,018 2,462 49,795
NEGATIVE today

 

 661 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,083 1,744
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 262,429 114,715 377,144
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 708 9 1,087 1,804
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 307,744 2,018 117,177 426,939
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 7.8%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 5* 1,042  
Coincidental Deaths  

1

 150 Death was previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0 126  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 195 29,130  
 

Active Cases

 19,256    
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 12    
Number in Home Quarantine 39,418    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 120    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 29    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 8    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 0    
Home 19,131    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,612  
Imported 0 958  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,469  
Under Investigation 60 43,520  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

  • A 42-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 60-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 50-year-old Female from St. James, whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 63-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 69-year-old Male from St. Mary

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

