JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Sunday, June 20, 2021

Coronavirus
June 21, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 44 49,712  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 31 27,796  
Males 13 21,913  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 4 years to 83 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 6 2,706  
Hanover 1 1,341  
Kingston & St. Andrew 9 13,766  
Manchester 3 2,979  
Portland 2 1,88  
St. Ann 0 3,284  
St. Catherine 12 9,838  
St. Elizabeth 2 2,002  
St. James 1 4,754  
St. Mary 2 1,631  
St. Thomas 1 1,967  
Trelawny 1 1,691  
 

Westmoreland

 4 2,165  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 40 0 4 44
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,257 1,997 2,458 49,712
NEGATIVE today

 

 730 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,309 2,039
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 261,493 111,977 373,470
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 770 0 1,313 2,083
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 306,750 1,997 114,435 423,182
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 5.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 1,034 A 55-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 149  
Deaths under investigation 0 128  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 173 28,793  
 

Active Cases

  19,517    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 4    
Number in Home Quarantine 38,258    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 136    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 28    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 6    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 0    
Home 19,376    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,611  
Imported 0 958  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,456  
Under Investigation 44 43,451  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content