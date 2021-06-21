COVID-19 Update for Sunday, June 20, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|44
|49,712
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|31
|27,796
|Males
|13
|21,913
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 years to 83 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|2,706
|Hanover
|1
|1,341
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|9
|13,766
|Manchester
|3
|2,979
|Portland
|2
|1,88
|St. Ann
|0
|3,284
|St. Catherine
|12
|9,838
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|2,002
|St. James
|1
|4,754
|St. Mary
|2
|1,631
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,967
|Trelawny
|1
|1,691
|
Westmoreland
|4
|2,165
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|40
|0
|4
|44
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,257
|1,997
|2,458
|49,712
|NEGATIVE today
|730
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,309
|2,039
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|261,493
|111,977
|373,470
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|770
|0
|1,313
|2,083
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|306,750
|1,997
|114,435
|423,182
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|1,034
|A 55-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|149
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|128
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|173
|28,793
|
Active Cases
|19,517
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,258
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|136
|Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|19,376
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,611
|Imported
|0
|958
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,456
|Under Investigation
|44
|43,451
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing