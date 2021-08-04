COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|96
|53,639
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|49
|30,038
|Males
|47
|23,598
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 87 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|2,822
|Hanover
|1
|1,542
|KSA
|37
|14,701
|Manchester
|9
|3,302
|Portland
|1
|1,618
|St. Ann
|3
|3,661
|St. Catherine
|13
|10,342
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|2,227
|St. James
|14
|5,231
|St. Mary
|2
|1,718
|St. Thomas
|0
|2,045
|Trelawny
|2
|1,770
|
Westmoreland
|5
|2,660
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|68
|11
|17
|96
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|48,478
|2,425
|2,736
|53,639
|NEGATIVE Today
|508
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|578
|1,086
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|289,887
|158,607
|448,494
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|576
|11
|595
|1,182
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|338,365
|2,425
|161,343
|502,133
|Positivity Rate
|13.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4
|1,207
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|106
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|23
|47,101
|
Active Cases
|96
|4,968
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|48,224
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|215
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|52
|
Patients Critically Ill
|34
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,754
|Imported
|0
|1,026
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,707
|Under Investigation
|96
|46,916
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 66-year-old male from KSA.
- A 66-year-old male from KSA.
- A 73-year-old male from KSA.
- A 80-year-old male from Westmoreland.