Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
  • JIS News
    home » JIS News » Coronavirus

    COVID-19 Update for Sunday, December 6, 2020.

    Coronavirus
    December 7, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 64 11,184
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Males 27 5,097
    Females 37 6,085
    Under Investigation 0 2
    AGE RANGE 4 years to 81 years 1 day to 104 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
    Clarendon 1 500
    Hanover 3 244
    Kingston & St. Andrew 22 3,656
    Manchester 2 426
    Portland 0 342
    St. Ann 5 624
    St. Catherine 10 2,436
    St. Elizabeth 4 316
    St. James 6 1,165
    St. Mary 1 299
    St. Thomas 0 423
    Trelawny 0 277
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 10 476
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Samples Tested

     

    		 1,040 120,139
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 2  
    Results Positive

     

    		 64 11,184
    Results Negative

     

    		 976 108,944
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 11
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths

     

    		 0 265
    Coincidental Deaths 0 37
    Deaths under investigation 0 31
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered

     

     

    		 148 7,146
    Active Cases

     

     

    		 3,621  
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 2  
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 27,268  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 80  
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 22  
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

     

    		 9  
    NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Step Down Facilities 4  
    State Facilities 7  
    Home 3,534  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Imported 0 522
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 795
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 1 1,366
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
    Under Investigation 63 8,265
    Skip to content