COVID-19 Update for Sunday, December 6, 2020.

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|64
|11,184
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|27
|5,097
|Females
|37
|6,085
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|4 years to 81 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|500
|Hanover
|3
|244
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|22
|3,656
|Manchester
|2
|426
|Portland
|0
|342
|St. Ann
|5
|624
|St. Catherine
|10
|2,436
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|316
|St. James
|6
|1,165
|St. Mary
|1
|299
|St. Thomas
|0
|423
|Trelawny
|0
|277
|
Westmoreland
|10
|476
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,040
|120,139
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|64
|11,184
|Results Negative
|976
|108,944
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|265
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|37
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|148
|7,146
|Active Cases
|3,621
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|27,268
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|80
|Patients Moderately Ill
|22
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|3,534
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|522
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|795
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|1
|1,366
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|63
|8,265
