COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|30
|9,959
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|13
|4,512
|Females
|17
|5,444
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|7 years to 89 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|472
|Hanover
|7
|188
|KSA
|0
|3,407
|Manchester
|1
|398
|Portland
|0
|322
|St. Ann
|0
|472
|St. Catherine
|4
|2,196
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|278
|St. James
|8
|1,034
|St. Mary
|0
|275
|St. Thomas
|0
|406
|Trelawny
|6
|213
|Westmoreland
|3
|298
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|469
|105,780
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|30
|9,959
|Results Negative
|437
|95,794
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|231
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|26
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|33
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|8
|5,338
|Active Cases
|30
|4,256
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,681
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|81
|Patients Moderately Ill
|11
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|1
|510
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|715
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|1
|1,210
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|28
|7,288
JIS News