COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020

Coronavirus
November 17, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 30 9,959  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 13 4,512  
Females 17 5,444  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 7 years to 89 years 1 day to 104  years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 472  
Hanover 7 188  
KSA 0 3,407  
Manchester 1 398  
Portland 0 322  
St. Ann 0 472  
St. Catherine 4 2,196  
St. Elizabeth 1 278  
St. James 8 1,034  
St. Mary 0 275  
St. Thomas 0 406  
Trelawny 6 213  
Westmoreland 3 298  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 469 105,780  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 30 9,959  
Results Negative

 

 437 95,794  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 0 231  
Coincidental Deaths 0 26  
Deaths under investigation 2 33  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 8 5,338  
Active Cases

 

 

 30 4,256  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 6    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 22,681    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 81    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 11    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 6    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 1 510  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 715  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 1 1,210  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 28 7,288  
