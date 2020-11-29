CATI Renamed the Caribbean Military Academy

The Cornwall Automotive Training Institute (CATI) in Flanker, St. James was on Friday (November 27), officially renamed the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) –Montego Bay.

The academy, which is the academic institutional arm of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), will have training for the local personnel who will be doing both the military and technical skills through the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC).

The mission of the Caribbean Military Academy is to provide accredited and quality professional military education to the identified military, law enforcement, and selected civilian personnel, particularly from developing and otherwise emerging states around the globe.

The renaming of the facility is in keeping with an effort to diversify and expand the engagement of the JDF and the HEART/NSTA Trust, in pursuit of the government’s goal of increased social and economic growth.

In his address, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the merger and expansion of the academy will bring social and economic benefits to the island, and strengthen national security.

He noted that unattached youth from the area and adjoining communities who are prone to partaking in criminal acts will have an opportunity to turn away from a life of crime.

“We are putting in place the resources to give the opportunity to those who would wish to turn their faces against crime and look in the direction of being law-abiding citizens. They can look right here for that, we will support them right here, we will give the opportunity to break the cycle of criminality, we will give the opportunity to develop your economic skills so that you can navigate in the society without resorting to crime and violence,” Mr. Holness outlined

He noted that the academy is a testament to the government’s commitment to investing in social intervention initiatives.

“We have been investing significantly in interrupting and arresting the social issues which drive crime, take this for example. This was a facility that was being used by the HEART / NSTA Trust to do automotive training in the western region. Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, had the idea that we could do much more if we brought in the very good technical resources of the JDF, and in partnership, utilize this facility and expand the offering,” he said.

“So it is both going to expand the Jamaica National Service Corp (JNSC), which is an excellent social intervention programme that seeks to get some of our finest Jamaican youngsters into our military training as an alternative away from gangs. That has worked, that has increased the capacity of the JDF to respond,” Mr. Holness added.

The Prime Minister noted that among the training tools at the facility are two simulators that will aid in training youth who utilize the facility to drive heavy-duty vehicles.

He stated that such training will place young people in good stead for getting jobs both locally and overseas.

For his part, Dr. Chang, stated that CATI had served its purpose and served it well, however, times and concepts have changed, as such the government saw the need to take the facility in another direction.

“[The renaming] signals the movement of the country’s policy in engaging our young people in positive and productive initiatives while carrying out strong security activities,” the Minister noted.

Dr. Chang said the military will bring discipline, enforcement, as well as character development to the academy.

He commended the partnership between the HEART /Trust NSTA and the JDF, noting that it will aid the island in minimizing crime.

For his part, Chief of Defence, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, highlighted that the handover and renaming of the facility is a significant milestone on the part of both the JDF and HEART/NSTA Trust.

He said the handover signals the JDF’s commitment to the government and the people of Jamaica, “in particular young people many of who are keen to push toward becoming more productive citizens, but who lack the required training and certification.

CMA Montego Bay will house a branch of the Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute to provide training in a wide range of technical skills.

General Meade added that CMA Montego Bay will also house a branch of the Caribbean Military Infantry Training Centre which allows the JDF to train a larger cohort of the JNSC annually.

In her remarks, Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Janet Dyer, said “the trust anticipates a greater synergy with the JDF, as well as the increased number of unattached youth to be engaged in apprenticeship type programmes, technical skills training, and the JNSC programme.”

“ As the HEART/NSTA Trust morphs into a new organization, following a successful merger, our new name, logo, and expansion of our programming reach, we are grateful to be a partner for the success of this project,”

Training programmes to be offered at the Caribbean Military Academy will include heavy equipment operation, electrical installation, and other vocational programmes that will appeal to unattached males in Flanker and surrounding communities.