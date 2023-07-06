CARICOM Heads to Participate In August Retreat In Dominica

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will participate in a retreat in Dominica from August 18 to 19, 2023.

The retreat will follow on the heels of the just concluded 45th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM in Trinidad and Tobago and will focus on critical core issues of the Community, including the review of several reports as well as regional governance and strengthening functional cooperation.

Details were provided by Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, during a press conference on July 5.

The retreat will be held ahead of a meeting scheduled for Guyana.

“So… when we get to Guyana or even before we get to Guyana, we can put a number of issues in place and bring clarity to discussions, and we are hoping that this can become a regular feature,” Mr. Skerrit said.

Expounding on other areas to be discussed at the retreat, he said these include trade barrier, climate financing, among other things, which aim to enhance cooperation among CARICOM States.

“The President of Guyana in his presentation on food and nutritional security highlighted the need for us to address the issue of trade barriers, the issue of governance within the community, the issue of security, taking stock of the geopolitics of the world and how do we position ourselves going forward,” Mr. Skerrit said.

“COP 28 is coming and we need to have a clearly defined and cohesive position where everyone of us will speak from the same hymn sheet and then you have the issue of climate financing and the need for reform or transformation of the international financial system and architecture,” he added.

Mr. Skerrit said those issues matter to the average person in the streets of the Caribbean Community.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference, to be held from November 30 until December 12, at the Expo City, Dubai.

The 45th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM commenced on July 3 and ended on July 5.