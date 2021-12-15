CAC Calls On Consumers To Avoid Impulse Shopping This Christmas

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is urging consumers to avoid impulse shopping this holiday season.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, on Tuesday (December 14), Director of Communications, Latoya Halstead, said that to avoid buyers’ remorse, consumers should create a budget and shop around.

“The fact is 2022 is going to be a new year, it will have challenges. Determine what you need as opposed to what you want – that’s the first thing –and in this way, you can shop around [and] compare the prices,” said Ms. Halstead.

She emphasised that extensive research should be done before making purchases of electrical equipment and appliances.

The CAC data indicates that 22.79 per cent of complaints filed since the start of the financial year were about electrical equipment and appliances.

“Ensure that if you’re purchasing an electrical item that it is checked, if possible, in the store –make sure that it works. If you’re purchasing large items, follow the instructions that the stores recommend and ideally it would be best if you have the stores install the item, because if there are any issues there would have been no loss in terms of chain of command,” said Ms. Halstead.

Consumers are also being encouraged to ensure that they receive a warranty from the vendor once a purchase is made.

“Make sure you get a warranty. If you don’t get a warranty the Consumer Protection Act states that you have a six-month implied warranty,” Ms. Halstead informed, adding that the manufacturer’s warranty should also be extended to consumers.

The CAC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce. Its role is to enforce the Consumer Protection Act and facilitate ethical behaviour in the marketplace between vendors and consumers.