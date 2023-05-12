Cabinet Approves Replacement of Aging Power Plants

Cabinet has given approval for the replacement of 171.5 megawatts of power capacity via the Jamaica Public Service’s (JPS’s) aging power-generation plants, under the right-of-first-refusal provision.
This is to be replaced as best as practicable by mature renewable sources.
Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 10).
“The Ministry notes the JPS’s intention to deepen its renewable footprint via replacement of these retiring plants with mature renewables. In this regard, Cabinet has also given approval for amendments to the Electricity Act to enable the JPS to replace its retiring capacity with renewables,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Vaz indicated that electricity theft is a recurring and growing threat to the national power grid and, to a greater extent, public safety.
He informed that the Ministry has concluded, with the assistance of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an Energy Loss Independent Report that outlines next steps.
These include the development of a National Electricity Loss Reduction Plan for Jamaica, covering energy-efficiency initiatives, communications, empowerment, and enforcement.
“I want to use this forum in the people’s Parliament to make a special and urgent appeal to those persons who are stealing electricity to cease and desist. The risk to life and property is simply not worth it. Your Government is working to reduce the cost of electricity, while we assist more Jamaicans with cost-effective ways to regularise their electricity supply,” Mr. Vaz said.