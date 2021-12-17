Buff Bay Gets New Police Station

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on Thursday (December 16), officially opened the new Buff Bay Police Station in Portland, which was constructed at a cost of $126 million.

The facility was built under the Ministry’s ‘Project Rebuild, Overhaul, and Construct (ROC),’ which aims to rebuild, renovate, and retrofit police stations island wide.

The new facility features a ramp for the disabled, a server room, interview rooms, barrack rooms and other modern amenities.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said the Government is investing in improving police stations across the island, and over the next three years, noting “we will spend in the region of $14 billion on police facilities.”

“We are committed to effectively transforming police stations and we have effectively dealt will 101 of those stations,” he said. Dr. Chang said that work on 16 facilities will be completed by the end of the financial year.

Dr. Chang said that the police station upgrading programme is “all Government funded,” with the National Housing Trust (NHT) spending some $2 billion, and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) providing crucial support.

Meanwhile, he informed that Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland will be getting a new police station. He said that design work for the facility has been completed and “we are going to tender, and we will build a decent station to operate from.”

Member of Parliament for Portland Western, Hon. Daryl Vaz, welcomed the new facility, noting that it will boost the morale of the police, so that they can better carry out their work to serve and protect citizens.

He said there are plans for further development of the parish, including the upgrading of critical infrastructure, which will boost job creation and make the “tourism product more competitive.”

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, in his remarks, said the “force is transforming,” and assured residents of the commitment of members in ensuring their safety and security as they go about their business.