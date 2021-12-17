Vaccination Blitz Sites – December 18 & 19

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, December 18 & 19, 2021 to receive the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, the first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Kingston & St. Andrew, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Joseph’s Hospital

Duhaney Park Health Centre

Harbour View Health Centre

Gaynstead High School

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, 11 .am. – 4 p.m.

St. Catherine, 10 a.m. – 3p.m.

Greater Portmore Football Field

St Jago Park Health Centre

Linstead Health Centre

St. Thomas, 9 a.m. – 2p.m.

Johnson Mountain Community

St. Elizabeth, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Southfield Health Centre

Black River Health Centre

Clarendon, 10 a.m. – 4p.m.

Kellits High School

Canaan Heights Community Centre

St. Ann

Turtle River Park 9 a.m. – 12 noon

Westmoreland, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Savanna-la-mar Health Centre

Darliston Health Centre

Royale Medical Centre, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sav Central Medical Centre, 9 a.m. – 5p.m.

Sinopharm will be offered at Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre and Darliston Health Centre, along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

St. James

Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4p.m.

Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Hanover, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lucea Health Centre

Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

Kingston & St. Andrew, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunrise Health Centre

St. Catherine, 10 a.m. – 3p.m.

Spanish Town Community Centre

Christian Pen Health Centre

Sydenham Health Centre

Clarendon, 10 a.m. – 4p.m.

Denbigh Primary School

St. James

Sandals Inn, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

St. Ann, 9 a.m. – 4p.m.

Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios

Hanover, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lucea Health Centre

Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Westmoreland, 10 a.m. – 3p.m.

Savanna-la-mar Health Centre

Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Persons should take their vaccination card, a government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.

Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.