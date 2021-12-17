Vaccination Blitz Sites – December 18 & 19

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, December 18 & 19, 2021 to receive the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, the first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18
Kingston & St. Andrew, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Joseph’s Hospital
- Duhaney Park Health Centre
- Harbour View Health Centre
- Gaynstead High School
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation, 11 .am. – 4 p.m.
St. Catherine, 10 a.m. – 3p.m.
- Greater Portmore Football Field
- St Jago Park Health Centre
- Linstead Health Centre
St. Thomas, 9 a.m. – 2p.m.
- Johnson Mountain Community
St. Elizabeth, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Southfield Health Centre
- Black River Health Centre
Clarendon, 10 a.m. – 4p.m.
- Kellits High School
- Canaan Heights Community Centre
St. Ann
- Turtle River Park 9 a.m. – 12 noon
Westmoreland, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Savanna-la-mar Health Centre
- Darliston Health Centre
- Royale Medical Centre, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sav Central Medical Centre, 9 a.m. – 5p.m.
Sinopharm will be offered at Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre and Darliston Health Centre, along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
St. James
- Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4p.m.
Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Hanover, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lucea Health Centre
Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19
Kingston & St. Andrew, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunrise Health Centre
St. Catherine, 10 a.m. – 3p.m.
- Spanish Town Community Centre
- Christian Pen Health Centre
- Sydenham Health Centre
Clarendon, 10 a.m. – 4p.m.
- Denbigh Primary School
St. James
- Sandals Inn, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
St. Ann, 9 a.m. – 4p.m.
- Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios
Hanover, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lucea Health Centre
Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Westmoreland, 10 a.m. – 3p.m.
- Savanna-la-mar Health Centre
Sinopharm will be offered along with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Persons should take their vaccination card, a government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.
Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.