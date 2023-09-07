Thursday,
September 7, 2023 7:08 pm

Avoid Websites Charging to Complete Online Immigration Form – Dr. Chang

By: Garfield L. Angus, September 7, 2023
National Security
Avoid Websites Charging to Complete Online Immigration Form – Dr. Chang
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left), accesses the new Immigration/Customs (C5) Form at a kiosk at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (September 5). Looking on (from left) are Chief Executive Officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe; and Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner of Customs, Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Velma Ricketts Walker.
Avoid Websites Charging to Complete Online Immigration Form – Dr. Chang
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left) is assisted by Chief Executive Officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter (left), in accessing the new Immigration/Customs (C5) Form system at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (September 5). Observing are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Secretary, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe (second right), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commissioner of Customs, Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Velma Ricketts Walker.
Avoid Websites Charging to Complete Online Immigration Form – Dr. Chang
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre), looks on as Chief Executive Officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter, points out features of a baggage handling machine, during a tour of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (September 5). Listening is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is advising travellers to steer clear of websites that are charging fees to complete the Immigration/Customs (C5) Form.

He said that the online form is a free service being provided by the Government to make entry into the island more efficient.

“Don’t use any of these illegal sites. The service is entirely free to provide better quality service to our citizens and to ensure that our visitors have a smooth transfer to our airports and have a good experience,” the Minister said.

He was speaking to reporters after observing the operation of the system at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (September 5).

The form, which was introduced September 1, replaces the paper document issued on the airplane.

It is an entry requirement for persons travelling to the island, whether they are residents in Jamaica or visiting.

Establishment of the online form involved partnership between the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Jamaica Customs Agency, allowing passengers to submit their application ahead of their travel.

Persons can complete the form up to 30 days before they return to Jamaica. Minister Chang said that the aim of the new system is to make travelling easier for visitors and Jamaicans who are coming home.

“It is a service to our population, and an easier process for the visitors,” he noted.

The Minister said it will also assist with the screening of passengers, thereby boosting border security.

“We have to ensure that we monitor our borders well. We have to introduce modern techniques to improve our efficiency and quality of service,” he pointed out.

Last Updated: September 7, 2023

