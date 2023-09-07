Avoid Websites Charging to Complete Online Immigration Form – Dr. Chang

Avoid Websites Charging to Complete Online Immigration Form – Dr. ChangBy: September 7, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is advising travellers to steer clear of websites that are charging fees to complete the Immigration/Customs (C5) Form.
He said that the online form is a free service being provided by the Government to make entry into the island more efficient.
“Don’t use any of these illegal sites. The service is entirely free to provide better quality service to our citizens and to ensure that our visitors have a smooth transfer to our airports and have a good experience,” the Minister said.
He was speaking to reporters after observing the operation of the system at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday (September 5).
The form, which was introduced September 1, replaces the paper document issued on the airplane.
It is an entry requirement for persons travelling to the island, whether they are residents in Jamaica or visiting.
Establishment of the online form involved partnership between the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Jamaica Customs Agency, allowing passengers to submit their application ahead of their travel.
Persons can complete the form up to 30 days before they return to Jamaica. Minister Chang said that the aim of the new system is to make travelling easier for visitors and Jamaicans who are coming home.
“It is a service to our population, and an easier process for the visitors,” he noted.
The Minister said it will also assist with the screening of passengers, thereby boosting border security.
“We have to ensure that we monitor our borders well. We have to introduce modern techniques to improve our efficiency and quality of service,” he pointed out.