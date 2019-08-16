All in Place for Smooth Start to School Year – Dr. Mclean

Story Highlights Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace Mclean, says that all is in place to ensure a seamless start to the 2019/2020 academic year.

She noted that funds have been disbursed for the renovation of several institutions and the acquisition of furniture and other equipment in advance of the opening of schools on September 2.

“I can comfortably say that we are going to have a smooth start to the new school year. Funds are out for the fixing up of schools that need to be fixed up – the bathrooms, canteens, the windows and the painting of the classrooms.

“I can assure you that we have already started the delivery of furniture and the provision of funds for those who need to buy at the local level,” she said.

Dr. McLean was speaking at Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners’ Primary Exit Profile (PEP) awards ceremony at the Port Rhoades Sports Club, Discovery Bay, St. Ann, on Thursday (August 15).

She informed that the distribution of new textbooks for students from grades one to nine will commence next week.

“We will be starting the delivery of a new round of textbooks that are aligned to the National Standards Curriculum. You will be having a brand new set of books and we will deliver term by term,” she said.

Dr. McLean advised that the Ministry is working to fill vacant posts for principals.

She said that the Teachers’ Services Commission is scheduled to meet on August 16 “so that principals that should be appointed can be appointed so that they can be ready for the new school year.”

Dr. McLean said that over the next two weeks members of the Education Ministry, including education and administrative officers “will be out in schools engaging with you to make sure that everything is in place for our children.”

During the awards ceremony, Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners awarded 65 bursaries valued at $25,000 each to PEP students from 32 primary and preparatory schools in its operating areas.

Abrianna Greaves and Jamari Green from Servite Primary in Brown’s Town, St. Ann, were named the top performing girl and boy, respectively, receiving scholarships valued at $100,000 per annum for five years.

Vice President and General Manager at the company, Delroy Dell, said the award programme forms part of the company’s commitment to nation-building.