Activities in West Kingston to Celebrate Life of Edward Seaga

The Constituency of West Kingston will host a series of activities to celebrate the life of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, provided details during a press briefing held at Jamaica House on June 3.

She informed that a Nine Night will be held in Tivoli Gardens Square on Wednesday (June 5), starting at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 16, a football tribute will take place at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex, featuring Tivoli Gardens Invitational matching skills with the Premier League All Stars.

On Wednesday, June 19, a Revival Table will be held at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre, starting at 7:30 p.m., while on Saturday, June 22, a ‘Set Up’ will be held at Tivoli Gardens Square beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“There will be candlelight vigils across the constituency, including Fletcher’s Land, Mid-Town and Denham Town. There will also be a candlelight vigil in Ocho Rios, hosted by Hon. Shahine Robinson, and that vigil will see the participation of the revival community in Whatt Town in St. Ann,” Ms. Grange said.

Meanwhile, she informed that the Government of Jamaica will use International Reggae Day on July 1 to highlight and celebrate the contribution of Mr. Seaga to the development of reggae music.

An event, dubbed ‘Music Industry Tribute to the Most Hon. Edward Seaga,’ will be staged at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.