36 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Jamaica

There are now 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. Additional results received at 9:00 p.m. from the National Influenza Centre, showed that of the five pending results from yesterday, three samples tested negative, while two were positive for COVID-19.

The two new cases are:

• a 45 year old female, a healthcare worker, who was a contact of a confirmed case and

• a 54 year old female from St. Mary. Her mode of transmission is under investigation.

As of this evening, the healthcare worker is well and in good spirit.

The Ministry would like to advise the public that there is no other healthcare worker at present, who is positive for COVID-19.

There are now twenty-three (23) imported cases, eleven (11) import-related and two (2) cases are under investigation.