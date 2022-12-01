25 New Vehicles Added to JCF Fleet

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has acquired 25 new vehicles valued at $176 million, which will allow for quicker response to incidents and the patrolling of Jamaica’s streets.
A total of 15 L200 Mitsubishi pickups and 10 Toyota Hilux pickups were handed over at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Kingston on Tuesday, November 29.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr Horace Chang, said that “the investment will directly benefit police officers by enabling them to effectively carry out their duties on the front line”.
Dr. Chang pointed out that for the first time in its history, the JCF’s Planning Unit is leading the charge in executing a long-term sustainable development plan for the organisation.
“This long-term strategic planning, investment in and modernisation of the JCF, is being done in a systematic and structured way and will enable the organisation to project and plan for its continued expansion and transformation,” he noted.
Dr. Chang said that police officers across Jamaica have experienced improved conditions of service under this investment and modernisation strategy, adding that “these vehicles ensure better mobility, reliability, and response of the police”.
The Minister said that in addition to the 25 new vehicles and the 134 police facilities that have been renovated and constructed, to date, the significant improvement in police communication, technology, and training are the results of the Government’s continued investment in the JCF.
He reaffirmed that the Government is committed to equipping the police with the tools they need to carry out their duties “safely and effectively” and that they will continue to invest in building out the most robust, well-equipped police force in the region.
The Ministry of National Security is committed to strengthening security resources for a safer Jamaica, through robust policy development and implementation, and continued solid investment in security infrastructure and technology.