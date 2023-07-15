Work Far Advanced on the NIDS Supporting Framework

The Government has made significant progress in establishing the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the National Identification and Registration Inspectorate (NIRI).

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, informed that completion of the NIRA and NIRI organisation design approvals is far advanced.

“The Government intends to put in place the resources to govern and operationalise Jamaica’s first national identification and registration authority, as prescribed by law, this calendar year,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon was making her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday (July 14).

The Minister also advised that NIRI, which comprises the Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, is now positioned to provide independent oversight of NIRA, which is required under the law.

“I must underscore that establishing this independent oversight body is at the vanguard of protecting the privacy and confidentiality of any individual’s identity,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Government has published a Request for Proposal (RFP) to modify 10 post offices to serve as enrolment sites for the National Identification System (NIDS), similar to the already reconfigured Central Sorting Office (CSO).

Dr. Morris Dixon said these NIRA enrolment sites will co-exist in specially designated spaces without interfering with the services of the post offices.

“These modification projects bring capital investments to… Jamaica Post that it has not seen for over 40 years. I invite the public to visit the Central Sorting Office on South Camp Road to see the model that will be extended to over 23 additional post offices in parish capitals and towns across Jamaica,” she said.

The Minister also informed that by August 2023, the Government will publish an RFP for an additional 10 post offices. Three additional post offices in Kingston will also be modified to expand enrolment coverage.

Dr. Morris Dixon advised that on completion of these projects, there will be over 24 enrolment sites that will be available for Jamaicans to access the NIRA’s services.

“We plan to bring the NIDS regulations to Parliament within the next two months, and that will pave the way for us to move forward on the rollout of the digital identification,” she stated.