Vaccination Blitz Sites June 11-12 , 2022

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11, 2022
ST. THOMAS
• Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• St Joseph’s Hospital
• Duhaney Park Health Centre
• Rollington Town Health Centre
• Health Plus Associates 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Bethel Baptist Church 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Erudite Medical Centre 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Medstop Medical 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ST. CATHERINE
• Online Medics 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
ST. JAMES
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12, 2022
ST. CATHERINE
• Online Medics, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
• Winchester Medical & Surgical, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Health Plus Associates 9 a.m. –1 p.m.
Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites. Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.