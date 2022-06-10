Residents Of Westmoreland Reminded To Get Vaccinated

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, is reminding persons to get immunised at the public health centres in the parish.
“June is immunisation month, and so I just want to remind you that we continue to offer vaccines to persons of all ages in the parish,” she said, as she addressed the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar, on Thursday (June 9).
Dr. Graham pointed out that special attention is being paid to the poliomyelitis vaccine, as some countries are having cases of the disease.
Attention is also being paid to the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, which can “protect our young girls from future risk of cervical cancer”.
The COVID-19 vaccines also continue to be offered at the public health centres in the parish.
Dr. Graham reminded citizens to bring along their immunisation cards and their children’s immunisation passports when visiting health facilities to be vaccinated.
Meanwhile, she encouraged persons to take all the necessary precautions during the hurricane season.
“As you are aware, June marks the start of Disaster Preparedness Month, and some of our disasters may be climatic, some of them may be vector-borne and some of them are man-made, and so we really need to be on the alert to avert disasters,” she said.
The theme for Disaster Preparedness Month is ‘Building capacity in the changing face of disasters’.
“Indeed, we can say that we are seeing different faces to the types of disasters that we are challenged by, and so I encourage each citizen, as you get the alert, as you get the information from our different stakeholders, take heed so that we can make this parish a safer space,” she implored.