UCJ to Host Seventh Dennis Irvine Lecture

By: Judith A. Hunter, October 9, 2023
Education
Photo: Contributed
Executive Director, University Council of Jamaica (UCJ), Althea Heron.

The Full Story

The University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) will host the seventh Dennis Irvine Lecture on October 19 at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in Mona, St. Andrew, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The lecture will be held under the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence: A Paradigm Shift for Quality Assurance in Higher Education’.

It will feature a panel discussion involving prominent experts and thought leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and education.

UCJ Executive Director, Althea Heron, said the engagement will delve into critical topics such as the application of AI in higher education, quality assurance of AI-based learning, ethical considerations surrounding AI, and the future implications of AI on education.

“This engaging dialogue will feature speakers who bring a wealth of expertise to the discussion,” she added.

They include Chairman of the UCJ ICT Standards Development Committee, and Professor of Computer Science at UWI Mona, Professor Daniel Coore; Lecturer of Library, and Information Studies at UWI, Mona, Dr. Ruth Baker-Gardner; Country Leader, IBM World Trade Corporation Jamaica Branch, Pat Tomlinson; and Dean of Engineering and Applied Technology, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Peter McCarthy.

According to Mrs. Heron, this year’s lecture serves as an important platform to explore the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of higher education.

“We are thrilled to host this event and engage with experts and stakeholders to ensure that the advancement of education aligns with the ethical and quality standards,” she said.

Interested educators, students, technology enthusiasts, and members of the general public are invited to join this enlightening discussion.
For further information persons may visit www.ucj.org.jm.

Last Updated: October 9, 2023

