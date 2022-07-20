Two CASE Students to Benefit from DBJ Scholarships

Students at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) are to benefit from two annual scholarships from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), each valued at $500,000, to support studies in Agriculture.
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., welcomed the investment, particularly the stipulation that one of the scholarships must go to a female student.
“I’m very happy to hear about the scholarships and [the] focus on females in agriculture because, unapologetically, we are pulling our women into agriculture and lifting them up,” he said.
Minister Charles Jr. was speaking at the launch of the DBJ’s new ‘AgriBiz’ loan and technical support facility on Tuesday (July 19), at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices, where the scholarships were also announced.
DBJ’s Managing Director, M. Anthony Shaw, noted that the organisation is “specially driven to increase our support to women in agriculture”.
“We want to see Jamaican woman as commercial farmers, policymakers and agricultural scientists, who are able to, for example, solve the crop-infestation problems, and develop and expand animal breeds and species of crops and medical plants,” he said.
The scholarships, to be awarded to two second year students this September, will cover tuition, accommodation, and other areas to be outlined.
CASE President, Dr. Derrick Deslandes, informed that the scholarships will target students in the institution’s Agri-Education, Bachelor of Technology in Agricultural Production and Food Systems Management, and Agri-Business Management programmes.
A grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 and demonstrated need are among the requirements for the award.
Located in Portland, CASE is one of the country’s most significant higher-learning institutions, particularly in the areas of agricultural and scientific innovation.
The scholarships are in addition to the DBJ’s $1-billion AgriBiz programme, which will provide concessional loans and technical assistance to farmers and farm entrepreneurs and boost the agriculture sector’s recovery from external shocks.