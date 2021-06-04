Traffic Ticketing System To Update Payment Records In Real Time

The Traffic Ticketing System will soon be able to update payment and warrant records in real time, following technological support from the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology.

Upgrading of information and communications technology (ICT) systems, according to the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, comes in recognition of the need to modernise Jamaica’s Justice System.

“The funding support to procure computers, tablets and other ICT equipment is part of a larger effort of the Government of Jamaica to improve the Court’s ability to use technology to deliver better service to the public,” Mr. Vaz said.

Speaking at the contract-signing and handover ceremony between the Universal Service Fund (USF) and the Court Administration Division (CAD), at the Supreme Court on June 3, he noted that a budget of $27 million was approved by the Government to expand high-speed fibre connectivity outside of the Kingston Metropolitan Area, to connect the remaining courts.

This is being carried out under the Government’s communications network, GovNet.

The USF has donated $20 million to the CAD to upgrade the courts’ ICT systems.

“These improvements are in recognition that for too long our courts have lagged behind other government agencies in the use of certain technologies that require high bandwidth. It means that in short order, the Justices will be able to have end-to-end secure communications among themselves,” Minister Vaz said.

Mr. Vaz emphasised that he will continue to advocate for the National Broadband Initiative to be funded by the Government as a national development project.