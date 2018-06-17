Traffic Signals to be suspended at Washington Boulevard/Duhaney Drive intersection on Monday, June 15

Story Highlights The National Works Agency (NWA) will be taking the traffic signals at the Washington Boulevard/Duhaney Drive intersection in St. Andrew out of operation for approximately eight hours on Monday, June 18 to complete road improvement works which were recently undertaken at the location.

The National Works Agency (NWA) will be taking the traffic signals at the Washington Boulevard/Duhaney Drive intersection in St. Andrew out of operation for approximately eight hours on Monday, June 18 to complete road improvement works which were recently undertaken at the location.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the traffic signals will be turned off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 18 to facilitate the relocation of the traffic signal mast arms and control cabinet.

He says this forms part of works being undertaken along Washington Boulevard to improve the alignment of the lanes along critical sections of the major corridor. Similar works were recently completed at the Washington Boulevard/Molynes Road intersection.

The traffic signals will be switched back on at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 18. The police will be assisting with directing traffic through the intersection during the period the traffic signals will be suspended.

Contact:

Ramona Lawson

Senior Communications Officer

National Works Agency

Tel: 482 – 1795/733-4182