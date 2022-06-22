TPDCo Pens Partnership With NWC for Heritage Project

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has solidified a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Water Commission (NWC). The partnership is being spearheaded by the organization’s Product Development and Community Tourism Department for the preservation and beautification of the Mammee Bay Waterwheel located in St. Ann, Jamaica.
The objective of the project is to highlight the significance of Jamaica’s tangible heritage, which showcases the ingenuity of the Jamaican people. A major significance of the waterwheel includes it being one of Jamaica’s first water supply technologies, which was instrumental in Jamaica’s Agrarian economy.
Speaking at the MOU signing yesterday (June 21, 2022), President of the NWC, Mark Barnett welcomed the partnership as a necessary and tangible reminder of Jamaica’s past.
“We are preserving the history of Jamaica, which made it a no-brainer for us at the NWC to commit to the process and the project. We want to reassure the public that this is a useful relic that communicates Jamaica’s history, heritage, and impressive skill set and abilities of the people.”
Director of Product Development and Community Tourism (PDCT) at TPDCo, Lionel Myrie emphasized the importance of the partnership and its contribution to heritage tourism.
“Building out heritage tourism is an important aspect of the organization and the PDCT. The many relics that can be found across the island give insight into our history and culture. Although tourism is perceived to concentrate on sun, sea, and sand, we are working assiduously to diversify our offerings. We continue to extend the reach to those in search of knowledge and wish to immerse themselves in our rich and unique culture.”
The Mammee Bay Waterwheel is a historic ruin that was declared a National Monument in 2008 by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT). The project is set to be completed in time for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration on August 6th.