Task Force Established to Examine Issues with Teachers’ Payment System

A task force has been established to examine discrepancies within the payment system for teachers.
This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio with Responsibility for Information in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Robert Morgan, while responding to a question posed during Wednesday’s (May 10) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
“The Minister of Education and Youth, in consultation with the Minister of Finance [and the Public Service]… have set up a task force to look specifically at these discrepancies, so that we can quickly reach a resolution; so, there is work being done,” he informed.
Mr. Morgan said there is recognition that challenges and discrepancies exist within the payment system as it relates to the compensation, adding that “that is being addressed by this task force that has been set up by [Education] Minister [Hon.] Fayval Williams”.
Teachers signed off on the Government’s new compensation system in March 2023.
The regime aims to reduce and simplify the 325 salary scales and 185 allowances across the civil service, and partly represents a continuation of the Government’s public-sector transformation programme.