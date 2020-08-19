TAJ issues warning to quarantine violators not to visit Tax Offices

Tax Administration Jamaica wishes to advise the public that several reports have been received that persons, including some who recently travelled from overseas, who should be in quarantine have been violating the orders and visiting the Tax Offices to conduct business. The Tax Authority, after consultation with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Ministry of Health and Wellness has implemented a measure to address this worrying trend.

With immediate effect, any such person that has been identified as breaching his/her quarantine, will be denied service, required to leave the location and reported to the Authorities for follow-up action. Prior to the implementation of this measure, TAJ had been handling such incidents on a case-by-case basis. However, the number of persons in violation of their quarantine orders has been increasing and poses a threat to staff and the general public.

This means therefore, that once TAJ has confirmed that the person should be in quarantine, they will not be served and will be asked to leave or be escorted from the premises. The Tax Authority, as outlined in the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 11) (Amendment) Order dated August 5, 2020, is obligated and empowered to report persons suspected of violating their quarantine.

Instead of having to visit a Tax Office, persons are reminded that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. These includes the payment of Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee, Driver’s Licence Renewal Fee and Business-Related Taxes and Fees. Additionally, persons may also query their Property Tax; initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) online.

TAJ will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines, as the Government continues in its efforts to contain the spread of corona virus. This means:

Staff in Tax Offices will continue to work in protective gear

Increased cleaning and sterilizing of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

Hand sanitization regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ’s operations as well as the mandatory wearing of masks.

Taxpayers are also being reminded that they are to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our Tax Offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet.

For further information persons may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.