State Minister Highlights Significance Of National Quality Policy

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, says a national framework for the development of a sustainable standards-led market-driven economy is vital, supported by a culture of high value, to achieve global competitiveness and consumer protection.

“This vision will be realised through the achievement of National Quality Policy goals,” he said, at a virtual awards ceremony, where the St. Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) was accredited for its technical competence and conformity to the quality management system requirements of the ISO/IEC 1700254:2017 standards for testing and calibrating laboratories.

The event was hosted by the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), on Thursday (January 14).

Dr. Dunn highlighted the two goals that the country must attain.

“Goal one – Jamaican goods and services are compliant with global requirements through assistance from the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) and the National Quality Promotions Standards, and goal two – a fundamental, effective, efficient and adequate legislative National Quality Infrastructure with upgraded and strengthened metrology, standards accreditation and conformity assessment system,” he explained.

Dr. Dunn underscored the Ministry’s commitment to the implementation of a National Quality Policy.

“The policy is a cornerstone for refining and maintaining a robust market-driven QI (quality infrastructure), amalgamating the public and private-sector enterprises and expertise to create a sustainable and prosperous economy,” he added.

Pointing to the SLBS metrology lab’s newly designated accreditation, he said that is was a strategic move by St. Lucia in traversing the path taken by Jamaica and the territories to strengthen the NQI.

“National and regional quality infrastructure helps to support and enhance quality, safety and environmental soundness of goods, services, and processes,” Dr. Dunn added.

However, he said the QI, which is a catalyst for achieving long-term economic growth for small island states in the Caribbean, requires a coordinated effort among all stakeholders to promote sustainable economic development and build safe and healthy societies shaped by a culture of quality.

Dr. Dunn said that the award is a shining example of Jamaica’s commitment to quality and service, not only to Jamaica but to the wider Caribbean.

According to Dr. Dunn, the Ministry, in its quest to make Jamaica a standards-driven country, is working with key agencies of government to become ISO 9001 2015 certified.

“The Ministry boasts the enviable track record of having the most accredited conformity assessment bodies in Jamaica, and the overarching goal in all of this is to improve the business environment and the quality of product service, and in doing so, boost investors’ confidence,” he noted.