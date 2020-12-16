Some Critical Corporate Area Roadways Being Repaired

The National Works Agency (NWA) has started works to repair some of the worst-affected sections of critical corporate area roadways which were impacted by recent flood rains.

The parish team is currently focused on repairing areas along the main arterial roads of Washington Boulevard, upper Waltham Park and Spanish Town Roads.

According to NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, the sections which are being attended to have been damaged extensively by flooding over the last few months. He says the state of the roadway in some areas have been negatively affecting the movement of particularly peak hour traffic.

A section of Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Cooreville Gardens was reinstated at the weekend. Preparation works are to commence shortly along Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of Development Road and Waltham Park Road near the Bay Farm Road intersection to improve the road surface and driving conditions at these locations.

These much-needed activities are being facilitated under an existing Quarterly Patching Programme. While other sections of Spanish Town Road are identified for intervention, the type of works required necessitates further assessment and funding.