Several Roads in Westmoreland to be Repaired and Rehabilitated

Several roadways across Westmoreland are slated to be repaired and rehabilitated.
This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, following a tour of sections of the parish on Wednesday (April 12).
He said key among these will be rehabilitation of the main thoroughfare in the community of St. Paul’s, for which approximately $290 million has been allocated.
In addition, approximately $20 million has been earmarked for repairs in the Gooden’s River district, the Minister further indicated.
The day’s tour took Mr. Warmington from Grange Hill to Glasgow, Little London to Moreland Hill, Little Bay to Salmon Point, Retreat to Sheffield, and Whitehall, Negril.
He was accompanied by representatives of the National Works Agency (NWA), and Members of Parliament.
Mr. Warmington advised that the scope of works will include asphalting, patching, and drainage improvement, among other critical repairs.
“Westmoreland is no longer a neglected parish. We have three Members of Parliament in Westmoreland who are aggressive in seeking alleviation of the different infrastructural problems. We recognise the needs… and the urgency of addressing [the] infrastructure here,” he pointed out.
Mr. Warmington is slated to tour sections of Hanover on Thursday (April 13). Among the areas he is scheduled to visit are Malcolm Heights, Richmond, Cacoon, and Davis Cove, to assess the road infrastructure.