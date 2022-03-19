Several Engagements for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Story Highlights The visit forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen, which will also see them making stops in Belize and The Bahamas over a one-week period, from March 19 to 26.

There will also be engagements with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF); and activities celebrating the seminal legacy of Reggae Music icon, Bob Marley, current groundbreaking musicians and fledgling artistes.

“Their programme will also touch on [several] themes that are close to Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts [with] a key focus [on] their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health, and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes,” the communiqué further outlined.

Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will pay an Official Visit to Jamaica from March 22 to 24.

Their arrival in Jamaica will also coincide with activities commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the country’s Independence.

A communiqué from Kensington Palace indicated that the Couple’s itinerary includes courtesy calls on Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, and Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman; a State Dinner at King’s House, and visits to Shortwood Teachers’ College in Kingston, Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, and the Caribbean Infantry Training Centre in St. James.

The communiqué stated that the response to COVID-19 will also feature on The Duke and Duchess’ itinerary, noting that they are “keen to understand more about the impact that the pandemic has had across the Caribbean” and how communities have pulled together to respond to the challenges faced.

The document indicated that Their Royal Highnesses will take the opportunity throughout the visit to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen has visited Jamaica on six occasions, the last being in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee.

As with previous overseas visits, The Duke and Duchess have requested that the upcoming tour allows them to meet as many local people as possible.

Over the course of their time in the Caribbean, they will meet a wide variety of groups, including children, young people and families, front-line workers, and service personnel, in addition to leaders from business and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists.

“Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020,” the communiqué stated.