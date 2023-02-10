Seat Belts Are Still A Requirement – PM

Jamaicans are being reminded that seat belts are still a requirement under the law, and persons travelling in public passenger vehicles (PPV) are advised to use them when available.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that while it may be impractical to enforce the seat belt rule for children travelling in public transportation, “I would want to take the opportunity to urge passengers, if it is provided, if it is available, please use your seat belts”.
“In the event of a crash it could save your life,” he said.
Mr. Holness noted that the move to amend the provision in the Road Traffic Act and Regulations regarding the use of child restraint systems “could easily be misinterpreted as saying they’re (seatbelts) no longer required”.
“So, I’m using this opportunity to say that seat belts are required, particularly in your private vehicles,” he said.
The Prime Minister was addressing a meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) held at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday (February 9).
The Government is amending the provision regarding the use of child-restraint systems under the new road traffic laws.
Speaking in Parliament recently, Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, informed that a regulation is to be inserted making reference to the type of child restraint required for the conveyance of children based on age and size in different types of vehicles.