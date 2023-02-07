RADA ISO Certification to Enhance Service Delivery

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is focused on delivering quality customer service through the creation of a responsive and modern agricultural extension service.
The focus is in keeping with the Authority’s quality objectives, which were developed as a requirement for its recent ISO 9001:2015 certification.
Speaking in a recent JIS Think Tank, Acting Chief Executive Officer of RADA, Winston Simpson, said that ISO provides the basis for strong quality control, which is essential for the organisation to thrive.
“It also provides the framework and set of principles that ensure a commonsense approach to the management of any organisation to consistently satisfy customers and stakeholders. Being certified at RADA means a quality management system (QMS) is in place that utilises international best practices. Using the ISO 9001:2015 QMS, we ensure that we consistently deliver standards that meet and exceed our customer’s expectations,” he pointed out.
Mr. Simpson said that with the ISO certification, customers can be confident that “our international processes are geared towards meeting their requirements”.
“When customers see that their service provider has implemented all of these requirements as specified by the ISO, it increases the level of confidence and trust between the two parties. This will help our organisation to stand out… as the principal extension service delivery arm not just in Jamaica but in the Caribbean,” he said.
RADA, which is now in its 32nd year of existence, began its ISO journey in 2018.
As part of the certification process, the Authority developed quality objectives, which include the improvement in production and productivity of crops and livestock; targeting of new entrants in the agricultural sector; and strengthening strategic alliances with local and international stakeholders.