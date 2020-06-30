Public Gatherings Increase To 20 Persons

As Jamaica continues to relax coronavirus (COVID- 19) restrictions, public gatherings have been increased to a maximum of 20 persons for the next two weeks.

In March, when the Government started implementing measures to contain and reduce the spread of the virus, public gathering was reduced to no more than 20 persons, and was further restricted to no more than 10 persons, when the cases started increasing.

But, with 553 recoveries and 145 active cases, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness announced during a virtual press conference on Monday (June 29) that the gathering rule has been reinstated to a maximum of 20 persons.

“This will apply up to July 14, 2020,” he said, noting that the measure is being given a two-week run to assess its effectiveness for a longer implementation period.

He noted that the gathering rule “has been a very important rule in the management of the pandemic and we are at the stage that we believe that we can increase the gathering numbers”.

The Prime Minister emphasised that for any gathering, the COVID-19 protocols must be maintained,, which include social distancing, hand sanitising or handwashing and the wearing of masks.

“Do your own surveillance. Look for people who are coughing and sneezing and stay away from them, and if you are ill, stay home,” the Prime Minister added.