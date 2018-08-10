Prime Minister Holness Continues Review of Boards

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness today continued his review of boards from the Ministry of Science and Technology as well as the Ministry of Energy.

Prime Minister Holness had previously stated that he maintains oversight of the Science and Technology Ministry for at least two weeks while he reviews the boards, systems and procedures.

The Prime Minister noted that the Ministry of Science and Technology has not been moved to the Office of the Prime Minister.



However, the Prime Minister stated that in the interim, the Ministry of Energy will remain at Office of the Prime Minister.

In his address to board members of the relevant entities, Prime Minister Holness thanked them for their service to Jamaica. He stressed the importance of all boards functioning with transparency, probity and accountability.

The Prime Minister reminded the Board members of the importance of review in order to ensure that policy guidelines are followed and that the actions of the Boards and the entities fall within the governance framework established by the Government.

Since yesterday, Prime Minister Holness has met with the Boards of:

Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica

Government Electrical Regulator

Joint Task Force – Petrojam Refinery Upgrade Project

eGov

Scientific Reseach Council

Posts Corporation of Jamica

NESOL

Spectrum Management Authority