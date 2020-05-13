Prime Minister Calls On Persons Attending Funerals To Obey Protocol

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holiness, is calling on Jamaicans who are attending funerals to act responsibly and abide by the gathering protocol, which stipulates that no more than 10 persons should congregate in any public gathering.

“I know in some of the rural parts of Jamaica the funeral ritual is very important. We understand that, but I urge you to have a level of responsibility to ensure that you will observe the rules – no more than 10,” he emphasised at a virtual press conference on Monday (May 11).

The Prime Minister said he has been receiving many complaints about the size of the “mourning party” attending funerals in St. Mary and several other parishes in the island, and that persons are hosting parties at the funerals. He emphasised that this should not be done.

Mr. Holness reminded that a funeral featured quite prominently in the first [imported] case [of the coronavirus (COVID-19)] and several others after that, and appealed for adherence to the gathering protocol.

In March, the Government restricted funeral gatherings to no more than 20 people as part of measures aimed at containing and reducing the spread of the virus, but the number was later reduced to no more than 10 persons.