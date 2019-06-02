PM Says as Economy Grows Civil Servants Will Be Duly Compensated

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is assuring that as the economy grows, civil servants will be duly compensated for their sacrifices towards achieving this.

“The guarantee that I give you… from the political directorate… is that as the economy improves and increases, you must get your fair share of that increase,” the Prime Minister said.

He was speaking at the opening of the 100th annual general meeting of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) at the JACISERA Park Sport Complex in Kingston, on Thursday (May 30).

Mr. Holness noted that one of the public sector’s key sacrifices was the signing of the wage freeze agreement as part of “social consensus building around the economic reforms”, during the 2008/09 economic downturn.

He pointed out that the economic reform programme has required the Government to manage and contain the wage and pension bills, transform the public sector, reduce the debt, and undertake a series of tax reforms, adding that the sacrifice is now paying off.

Mr. Holness said that as the Government continues work to transform the public sector, an overall compensation review is being done “so that we can have a better understanding of how we use our budget to pay our (public sector) workers better”.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said he is aware of the challenges and issues public-sector workers are facing, and praised them for continuing to serve, despite the temptation of more lucrative opportunities elsewhere.

“You have decided to stay, and we appreciate that. We respect that and we love you for that,” he said.

Mr. Holness noted the “great and distinct honour and privilege” he has had to work with some of the “best and brightest Jamaican minds, some of the best administrators, and some of the most committed people”, who work for “hours on end… giving yeoman service to this country”.

“We must never forget that… within the 100,000 or more public-sector workers we have, [there are] great Jamaicans who continue to uphold the highest standards of public service,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister congratulated the JCSA on reaching the milestone of 100 years, “not just by existing but by thriving, (which) is worthy of commendation.”

“Your 100 years is a period of evolution… a period of transformation. The standards, the excellence, giving your best for a higher cause – those are core principles which I feel are still very much a part of the JCSA,” he said.

In his remarks, JCSA President, O’Neil Grant, said that members of the body, as civil servants, continue to support the Government’s programmes as a professional public service ought to do.

“We acknowledge the tax give-backs and the increase in social spending, as the country continues to gain international attention for the economic recovery that is under way. We would like to think that we, public officers, have played a significant part in this recovery and that we will accept any tangible evidence of the appreciation that we so justly deserve,” he said.