PM Reiterates Government’s Commitment to Republic Status for Jamaica

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the process of transitioning Jamaica from a Constitutional Monarchy to a Republic.

Addressing the newly formed Constitutional Reform Committee today (March 22) at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Holness said the approach must be collaborative and guided by expert advice.

“In spite of the delay in formally establishing this constitutional reform committee, I am pleased we have all made progress. I would like to thank all of you gathered today for graciously accepting the Government’s invitation,” he said.

The Committee, which comprises representatives from the Government, Parliamentary Opposition, relevant experts, and the wider society, has been appointed to ensure Jamaica’s smooth transition to a Republic.

Mr. Holness said the Government has taken the deliberate decision to build on work done by previous administrations, to move the country closer to the Republican status.

“We took the point of view that we should not seek to restart and ignore the work that has already been done. This is because significant work was done and so we consider this a building step. It makes the work easier, and I’m sure we will move faster as a result of taking into consideration and incorporating what has been done,” he added.

The work to be done by the Committee will involve a thorough and comprehensive review of the 1962 Constitution, to include the 2011 Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms as well as recommendations for reform made through the various constitutional reform commissions and committees in the past.

Meanwhile, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, emphasised that partisan interests will be put aside during the Committee’s deliberations.

The Minister welcomed the members and reminded them of their purpose and the work to be done. “We have been entrusted with an enormous privilege to be part of the work before us. It has been a long road to this day,” she said.

The Constitutional Reform Committee comprises 14 persons, including Co-Chairpersons, Minister Malahoo Forte and Ambassador Rocky Meade; Attorney General, Dr. Derrick McKoy and Opposition Representatives, Anthony Hylton and Senator Donna Scott Mottley.

Other members are Laleta Davis-Mattis, Senator Ransford Braham, Senator Tom Tavares-Finson, Dr. Nadeen Spence, Sujae Boswell, Hugh Small, Dr. David Henry, Professor Richard Albert and Dr. Lloyd Barnett.