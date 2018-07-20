PM Holness Leaves for Namibia and BRICS Summit in South Africa

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE) + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE) Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness departed the island this afternoon (Friday, July 20) for historic official visits to Namibia and South Africa.

For his first stop, Prime Minister Holness will travel to the Republic of Namibia for a historic State visit.





Prime Minister Andrew Holness departed the island this afternoon (Friday, July 20) for historic official visits to Namibia and South Africa.

Namibia – Official Visit

For his first stop, Prime Minister Holness will travel to the Republic of Namibia for a historic State visit.

The Prime Minister received an official invitation from the Government of Namibia early last year. This is the first time a Jamaican Head of Government will officially visit Namibia.

He will arrive in the Namibian capital city of Windhoek, where on Monday (July 23) the Prime Minister will be welcomed by a military guard of honour and a 19-gun salute. Later, Prime Minister Holness will exchange official remarks with His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of Namibia.

Both leaders will address areas of possible bi-lateral cooperation including visa exemption, Sport, Culture and Youth Development. It is expected that the leaders will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of Political Consultations between both countries.

On Tuesday, The Prime Minister will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at Heroes Acre in the Namibian capital, after which he will depart Eros Airport to Walvis Bay Harbour. There, Prime Minister Holness will tour the Namibia Ports Authority (NAMPORT) and meet with officials.

Prime Minister Holness is also scheduled to engage with the Jamaican and CARICOM nationals in Namibia and other areas in the southern African region to discuss developments in Jamaica as well as issues of interest to CARICOM.

For the Namibian leg of the trip, Prime Minister Holness will be supported by Olivia Babsy Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport as well as Robert Nesta Morgan, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, in the Office of the Prime Minister.

South Africa – BRICS Summit

On the second leg of his historic official working visit to southern Africa, the Prime Minister will travel to Johannesburg to meet with global leaders at the 10th BRICS Summit at the Sandton International Convention Centre.

The Prime Minister will specifically, participate in the BRICS plenary session and BRICS Plus Meeting with Heads of State and Government of BRICS and Heads of State/Government of BRIC Plus countries and the UN Secretary General.

The BRICS nations include; Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Prime Minister Holness is also supported by Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

During his absence, Dr. Horace Chang, Minister of National Security will be in charge of Government.