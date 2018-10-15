PM Holness Commends Security Forces in National Heroes Day Address





Prime Minister Andrew Holness had high praises for the law enforcement community during his National Heroes Day message.

The Prime Minister said the security forces should be commended for their conduct and responsible use of extraordinary emergency powers.

“I wish to commend the men and women of the JCF and the JDF for the work they have been doing in general to combat crime and particularly for their work and conduct in the Zones of Special Operations and in the areas declared under States of Public Emergency,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In extending his commendations, Prime Minister Holness also noted the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force members who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in the line of duty.

“It should not go unnoticed that despite the challenges, and points of disgruntlement over conditions and other terms of service, the security forces have stepped up to the call to rid Jamaica of the criminal element, while upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens, even the criminals,” stated Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, the Prime Minister underscored that the government is making tremendous strides to change the perception of the security force in the country.

“We want our security forces to be the heroes of our people, the role models for our children, and the symbol of trustworthiness, reliability, security and peace. I am seeing signs that this transformation of the image and public perception of our law enforcement institutions is happening right before our eyes. Once the public trust is restored, the fight against crime will be more effective, as there is no greater tool in crime fighting than citizens who cooperate with the police to share information and give up criminals in their communities,” said Prime Minister Holness

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness also highlighted modern day heroes who continue to work for the betterment of their communities and others.

The Prime Minister called on all to be brave enough to attain their destiny of peace, prosperity and progress.