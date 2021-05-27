PM Hails Sandals Multibillion-Dollar Resort Investment

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed Sandals’ multibillion-dollar resort investment as a signal of confidence in the local tourism sector.

He said that the extensive construction and renovation undertaking is an indication that Jamaica’s tourism sector “is bouncing back and recovering stronger”.

“The business community is investing and there is a sense and expectation that there will be a significant boom and recovery after the pandemic, and we are already seeing the signs of this,” said Mr. Holness.

The Prime Minister was addressing the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Sandals Dunn’s River Resort in St. Ann on Wednesday (May 26).

The project forms part of an over $30-billion investment (US$238 million), which will add three new all-inclusive hotels in Jamaica under the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands.

The other two are Sandals Royal Dunn’s River and Beaches Runaway Bay. The construction of all three properties is expected to create more than 2,100 jobs for local workers and contractors.

Sandals Dunn’s River, which is scheduled to open for the 2022 winter tourist season, will feature 260 rooms, including 48 signature sky pool suites. In addition, the property will have 10 restaurants, nine bars, seven pools and two river pools, among other amenities.

The Prime Minister, in welcoming the project, said that Jamaica must position itself to welcome visitors soon.

He said that the United States Travel Association has indicated that there is huge pent-up demand for travel, with more than half of Americans set to take a trip in the next few months.

“The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) numbers are also showing that the US is back to two-thirds of the travel volume of 2019, but with few places to choose from. Our job is to make sure that Jamaica is among the places that travellers can choose,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said that the Government intends for Jamaica to surpass its 2019 figures where the country recorded 4.3 million visitors and earned revenues of US$3.7 billion, contributing 9.2 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP).

“Over the next two or so years, we want to meet and surpass the 2019 figures, and the investments that the Sandals group is making now and the other investments you have sowed in tourism will guarantee that we will surpass 2019 figures,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that Sandals and Beaches resorts have significantly contributed to the growth of the Jamaican economy “in working to ensure that the tourism dollar benefits all Jamaicans”.

“The Government sees this as an important move and we are very pleased that you are making the investment and we stand ready to support all investors who are taking the risk and investing in Jamaica,” Mr. Holness added.

For his part, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, said that Sandals is investing in the future of Jamaica’s tourism sector, which will guarantee opportunities for the country and the wider Caribbean.

“We will lead the recovery of the tourism industry in the region from our position of strength. It is this drive that defines us as an organisation,” Mr. Stewart said.