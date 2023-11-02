Plant Quarantine Produce Inspection Branch Secures ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Accreditation

The Plant Quarantine Produce Inspection (PQPI) branch of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has earned ISO/IEC 17020:2012 accreditation for its export process.

PQPI is Jamaica’s first line of defence against the introduction of exotic pests and diseases.

The branch is mandated to ensure that only the highest quality, pest-free cut flowers and fresh produce are exported from and imported into the island.

In his address during Thursday’s (November 2) Accreditation Recognition Ceremony at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said the ISO accreditation is a testament to the hard work, dedication and forward-thinking attitude of the PQPI team.

He pointed out that it represents a huge step forward for agriculture and aligns with the Ministry’s strategic plan to increase exports under the new FACE of food initiative.

FACE is the acronym for Food Security, Agribusiness Development, Climate Smart Technologies and Export Expansion.

“It’s not just about producing sufficient quantities. It’s not just about having exporters who are willing and importers who are demanding your products. In a global market, the first step to access a marketplace has to come from global recognition. The world has to appreciate that what you are doing here in Jamaica can stand up to international scrutiny. So, in order to access international markets, you truly need international accreditation,” Mr. Green explained.

The Minister shared that Jamaica’s agricultural exports increased by 10 per cent this year.

He added that between January and June this year, US$21 million worth of yam and about US$12 million of ackee were exported.

Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), Sharonmae Shirley, commended the PQPI branch on its accreditation, describing it as a “huge accomplishment”.

Mrs. Shirley said the globally recognised Standard sets high-quality benchmarks for inspection bodies, ensuring that they operate with utmost competence and impartiality.

“PQPI has been accredited for the inspection of commodities for export, packing-house inspection for fresh agricultural produce and herbs, general inspection of fields to determine if phytosanitary and good agricultural practices are implemented, as required, and other areas such as fumigation inspection and the inspection of heat treatment facilities,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Shirley highlighted that the impact of PQPI’s accreditation is far-reaching, noting that it extends to two critical aspects – safeguarding the health and food security of consumers and facilitating global trade.

For his part, Acting Chief Plant Quarantine Officer, Damian Rowe, said the benefits to be gained from the accreditation are huge and urged other ministries, departments and agencies to seek similar designations in their respective fields.

“We are going to be improving on it and increasing our scope. We will be moving to be accredited under the imports section, going over into 2024,” he stated.