PHOTOS: World Mammography Day

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left), examines one of the recycling bins that will be used to store plastic waste under the ‘Red Stripe Circular Economy Project’. Also pictured is the brewery’s Managing Director, Luis Prata. This followed the official launch of the project at the company’s Spanish Town Road location in St. Andrew, on Tuesday (October 22). The initiative seeks to divert waste streams of wood, paper, plastics and metal to productive enterprise, thereby reducing the company’s waste to landfill output to zero.

