JIS News
PHOTOS: Universal Service Fund Does Handover of Laptops

Technology
October 1, 2021
Chairman, Universal Service Fund (USF), Justin Morin (left), presents a laptop to Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and Member of Parliament, St. Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, prior to the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (September 28). Sharing the moment is Chief Executive Officer, USF, Daniel Dawes.

 

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz (centre), presents a laptop to Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Member of Parliament, Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, prior to the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (September 28). Sharing the moment is Chairman, Universal Service Fund (USF), Justin Morin.
