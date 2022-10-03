JIS News
PHOTOS: Reception to Celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexico’s Independence

Foreign Affairs
October 3, 2022
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), converses with Mexico’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Juan José Gonzales Mijares, during a reception to commemorate the country’s 212th Independence Anniversary. The function was hosted at the Ambassador’s Cherry Gardens residence in St. Andrew, on Friday (September 30).

 

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell (left), interacts with Mexico’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Juan José Gonzales Mijares, during a reception to commemorate the country’s 212th Independence Anniversary. The function was hosted at the Ambassador’s Cherry Gardens residence in St. Andrew, on Friday (September 30).
