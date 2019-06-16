live stream Official Opening Ceremony of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference @ 5:00pm
PHOTOS: President Akufo-Addo Pays Tribute to Marcus Garvey

Culture
June 16, 2019
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right) greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) before paying tribute to Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on June 16. The President is on a two-day official working visit to Jamaica.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left) along with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) pay tribute to Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on June 16. The President is on a two-day official working visit to Jamaica.