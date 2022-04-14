Advertisement
Rwandan President State Visit
JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: Presentation Of Hospital Supplies

Health & Wellness
April 14, 2022
President of the Kiwanis Club of Spanish Town, Derven Patrick (right), presents Patient Affairs Manager, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Ta’amra Irving-Strachan, with hospital supplies donated by the Kiwanis Club of Toronto and the Caribbean, during a ceremony held at the Bustamante Hospital’s location in Kingston, on Wednesday (April 13). Ms. Irving-Strachan was among representatives from five hospitals across the island who were presented with the supplies valued at Can $5,894. They comprised toddlers’ socks, cotton blankets, baby and adult pampers, toddlers’ wooden high chairs, a bath chair and a wooden walker. The other institutions that received supplies are Black River Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Spanish Town Hospital, and the Mandeville Regional Hospital.
Skip to content