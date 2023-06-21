live stream Proclamation Ceremony, National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children @ 10:00am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call

PHOTOS: Miss St. James Festival Queen Contestants Visit JIS

Courtesy Call
June 21, 2023
Manager of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Montego Bay Regional Office, Tashion Stennett (fourth left) and Special Projects Manager, Sharon Earle (fifth left), pause for a photo opportunity with contestants in the Miss St. James Festival Queen 2023 contest, during a courtesy call at the office on Wednesday (June 14). The contestants are (from left) Miss Gateway Co-operative Credit Union, Leah-Jay Holness; Miss Chow’s Trading Limited, Zaria Lawson; Miss Tony Wards Auto Service Centre, Nerissa Turner; Miss SSMC Xpress International, Catherine Smith; Miss M and M Jamaica, Karena Gayle; and Miss B & S Shutter Care, Jessica Johnson. The six will vie for the coveted title of Parish Queen, at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC)-organised coronation show on Sunday (June 25) at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre. The winner will go on to compete at the national finals in Kingston.
Skip to content